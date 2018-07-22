Breaking
Multiple people shot in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood, paramedics say
Multiple people have been shot in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood Sunday evening, according to paramedics.
Shooter no longer active
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Danforth and Pape avenues around 10 p.m. ET
Paramedics say that the shooter is no longer active.
There are no specifics on injuries.
Victims are being sent to local hospitals.
