1 dead, 1 in custody after overnight shooting in Greektown

A man in his 30s is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting in Greektown overnight Wednesday, according to police and paramedics.

Officers were called to the scene on Danforth Avenue, between Logan and Jones avenues, for a report of gunfire. A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics said the shooting occurred shortly after 2:20 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said on social media early Wednesday that a "male party" was taken into custody.