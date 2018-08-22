Skip to Main Content
1 dead, 1 in custody after overnight shooting in Greektown

A man in his 30s is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting in Greektown overnight Wednesday, according to police and paramedics.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene

Paramedics were called to the scene on Danforth Avenue shortly after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Officers were called to the scene on Danforth Avenue, between Logan and Jones avenues, for a report of gunfire. A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics said the shooting occurred shortly after 2:20 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said on social media early Wednesday that a "male party" was taken into custody. 

