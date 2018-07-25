The gunman in Sunday's deadly attack on Danforth Avenue in Toronto died by suicide following an exchange of gunfire with officers, a police source tells CBC News.

During the attack that left two victims dead and 13 injured, police located Faisal Hussain, 29, near Danforth and Bowden avenues. It's there that Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), says the exchange took place.

Hussain was found dead some 100 metres away on Danforth Avenue, leaving a trail of bullets behind him.

The source also said police located a high-capacity magazine, and a large quantity of ammunition, for an assault-style rifle while searching at the Hussain's apartment in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.

The revelations come one day after a post-mortem examination on Hussain, though the SIU declined to comment on its results, citing the ongoing investigation.

As investigators work to piece together what could have driven Hussain to open fire on the vibrant Greektown neighbourhood, Toronto police refuted a report that the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) had claimed responsibility for the shooting.

"At this stage, we have no evidence to support these claims," said Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said in a statement.

ISIS did not provide any evidence to support the claim, nor can CBC News verify the legitimacy of the ISIS statement.

A statement on behalf of Hussain's family earlier described his history of "severe mental health challenges," including depression and psychosis that were untreatable by medications and therapy.

Another police source told CBC News that Hussain's prior contact with authorities had involved mental health problems.