Gunman in Danforth rampage had prior contact with police: source

New details are emerging about the gunman in Toronto's deadly Danforth shooting rampage Sunday night.

CBC News has learned from a source close to his family that Faisal Hussain, 29, was apprehended twice by police while he was under the age of 18. A police source confirmed his prior interaction with authorities involved mental health problems.

Toronto police searched Hussain's apartment in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood on Monday, but have released no potential motive for the shooting.

Asked Tuesday if there was any reason to believe Hussain had expressed support for any extremist groups, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Safety downplayed any national security concerns.

"There is no national security nexus at this time," Hilary Peirce said in an email to CBC News.

Peirce added that local police will continue to lead the investigation, which is in its early stages.

