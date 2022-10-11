Man faces 9 charges after head-on collision, alleged violence and 'indecent act' in east Toronto

A Mississauga man faces nine charges after a series of alleged offences in and around Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood late Monday that included a head-on collision, violent encounters with police and neighbours and an "indecent act."

The events began shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Danforth Avenue where the 29-year-old Mississauga man was behind the wheel of a BMW, driving erratically and speeding. He crossed the centre line near Jones Avenue and smashed head-on into an oncoming Hyundai, according to police.

The man then ran away from the crash, leaving his 22-year-old passenger behind. The passenger went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the 39-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital with "serious, life-altering injuries," police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man then made his way on foot to the area of Seymour and Shudell avenues. It was here he allegedly came across a father taking his children from a parked vehicle.

"Without provocation," according to police, "the driver punched the father in the back of the head" before turning his attention to one of the children. Neighbours, including an off-duty officer, heard a scream and came to help, police said. The father suffered minor wounds, and the children were not "physically injured," police said.

"As the neighbours approached, the driver backed away, but then proceeded to drop his pants exposing himself and committing an indecent act," police said in the news release.

An on-duty officer then arrived, and the man punched him in the face, according to police. The man then tried to run away again, but was pursued by the off-duty officer and neighbours, who eventually tried to arrest him.

Eventually a second on-duty officer got there and Tasered the man. He was then arrested, police said.

The officer who was punched in the face and the off-duty officer were both treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged perpetrator faces nine charges, including:

Dangerous operation (of a vehicle) causing bodily harm.

Assault causing bodily harm.

Indecent act.

Aggravated assault of a peace officer.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Anyone with further information about the events is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.