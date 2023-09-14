Police seek 51-year-old man after students filmed inside Toronto high school

Toronto police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 51-year-old man who is wanted on mischief and common nuisance-related charges after students were filmed inside a high-school last week and videos were posted online.

On Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 police say a man entered Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute in the east end during school hours. While inside the school, he recorded students and spoke to some of them, it said.

Videos were then posted online of the interactions.

On Thursday, police said the man is wanted for two counts of mischief, two counts of making incident communication and two counts of common nuisance.

School sends letter to community following incident

On Sept. 7, the school's principal sent a notice to the community about the alleged incident.

"An unknown man entered our school hallways and was seen interacting with and recording students. This unknown man was brought to our attention after he had already left school premises," said Bryan Wires, principal of the high school, in the letter, which was sent to CBC Toronto by the Toronto District School Board.

He said Toronto police were contacted and came to the school to investigate. "At this time they have determined there is no threat to student safety," he said.

"We want to emphasize to students, staff and parents the need for extra care in even the most ordinary and everyday routines. Co-operative and vigilant students, staff, and community members will help us maintain a safe learning environment," he said.

Wires said the school has a number of safety initiatives and programs that contribute to a safe environment.

"Please be assured that our staff will continue to take any necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff," he said.