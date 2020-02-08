Victim of shooting outside Danforth bar ID'd as Thomas Michael Alcott

Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting in the city's east end early Wednesday as Thomas Michael Alcott, of Toronto.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. outside a bar near the corner of Danforth and Greenwood avenues.

Officers arrived and found Alcott unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing at least two people got into a vehicle and drove away after the gunfire, police said.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.