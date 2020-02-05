Man shot dead outside bar on the Danforth
A man was shot dead in the city's east end early Wednesday, Toronto police say.
Shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Greenwood Avenue
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. outside a bar near the corner of Danforth and Greenwood avenues.
Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.
Police were unable to provide any further details about the victim, and no suspect description was immediately available.
Homicide investigators have taken over the case.