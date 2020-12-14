SIU finds 'no basis' to proceed with criminal charges in death of D'Andre Campbell

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says there is "no basis" to proceed with criminal charges in the death of 26-year-old D'Andre Campbell.

Campbell was shot and killed by a Peel Regional Police officer in April while in his family's Brampton, Ont. home.

"The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with Mr. Campbell's death," wrote the SIU in a news release issued Monday morning.

According to the SIU report, Peel police officers arrived at the home at about 5:30 p.m. on April 6, 2020 after Campbell, who had schizophrenia, called them there to help with an argument he was having with his parents.

They found him "fighting with his mother" and holding a knife inside the kitchen.

"Mr. Campbell became violent towards the officers and they both attempted to subdue him with Conducted Energy Weapons (CEWs)," the report continues. "This was ineffective and the [officer] drew his firearm and shot Mr. Campbell."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Martino's decision, he said he believes the officer's actions are protected under Section 34 of the Criminal Code, which "provides that a person may use force to repel a reasonably apprehended attack, actual or threatened."

"There is a strong case to be made that the [officer] reasonably believed that he needed to fire his gun to protect himself against the imminent risk of a knife attack at the hands of Mr. Campbell," he said.

Case raises 'systemic issues' around police, mental health

Martino says though the SIU's mandate is a narrow one — with the oversight body meant only to decide if there are "reasonable grounds to believe that a criminal offence has been committed" — there is still some "legitimate criticism" to be made of the police's actions.

The two Peel officers arrived at the home knowing that D'Andre Campbell had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, but failed to "confer with each other" about how best to handle the situation.

Once they were inside and in the kitchen with him, "at no point was there any effort made to verbally calm Mr. Campbell," writes Martino.

In an interview with The Fifth Estate's Mark Kelley in June, Campbell's mother, Yvonne Campbell, questioned why the officers weren't better prepared to speak to her son — especially given the fact that police had come "four or five times" on previous occasions and taken him to the hospital.

"It's not the first time they come to the house for D'Andre," she said. "And once they punch in his name, they should see all the information. To know the type of person that they're coming to deal with. To know how to handle the situation when they come to the house. Don't come and take someone's life when they are calling for help."

The SIU is a civilian oversight body that investigates reports of deaths, serious injury or sexual assault involving police.