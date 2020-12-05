Peel police investigate damage to religious property in Brampton

An investigation has been launched after a man allegedly damaged a Gutka Sahib — a Sikh religious book — at a Brampton Gurdwara, Peel police say.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in the area of Ebenezer Road and Nexus Avenue in Brampton.

They say an unidentified man visited the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar on Ebenezer Road and was provided with Holy Scripture, specifically, a Sukhmani Sahib Gutka.

Investigators say it's believed he was responsible for causing damage to the Gutka Sahib. The incident was reported to police on Thursday.

In a news release Friday, Peel police said investigators have been working with the Gurdwara and the community to take swift and timely action in identifying the man.

"Peel Regional Police take incidents targeting religious property seriously and we do look at all angles including hate-motivation," the release said.

Meanwhile, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a tweet that he hopes those responsible are brought to justice and held accountable.