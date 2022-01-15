Ontario reports 3,957 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 558 in ICUs
COVID-19 death toll in the province is now 10,565
Ontario reported 3,957 new hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 on Saturday, up by 143 people from Friday's count.
According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 53 per cent of people hospitalized were admitted as a result of COVID-19, while 47 per cent came in for a different reason but have now tested positive.
There are currently 558 people in ICUs as a result of COVID-19, up from 527 on Friday.
The province also reported 10,732 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, however that number is not a reliable indicator of the spread of the virus given restrictions to testing access.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 56,318.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 24.8 per cent.
Active cases: 99,315.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 558; 319 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: 42 new, pushing the official toll to 10,565.
Vaccinations: 157,357 doses were administered on Friday, bringing the total to date up to 29,337,677. Currently, 91.3 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received one dose of a vaccine, while 88.7 per cent have received two doses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?