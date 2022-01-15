Ontario reports 3,957 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 558 in ICUs

Ontario reported 3,957 new hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 on Saturday, up by 143 people from Friday's count.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 53 per cent of people hospitalized were admitted as a result of COVID-19, while 47 per cent came in for a different reason but have now tested positive.

There are currently 558 people in ICUs as a result of COVID-19, up from 527 on Friday.

The province also reported 10,732 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, however that number is not a reliable indicator of the spread of the virus given restrictions to testing access.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 56,318.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 24.8 per cent.

Active cases: 99,315.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 558; 319 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 42 new, pushing the official toll to 10,565.

Vaccinations: 157,357 doses were administered on Friday, bringing the total to date up to 29,337,677. Currently, 91.3 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received one dose of a vaccine, while 88.7 per cent have received two doses.