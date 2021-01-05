Food bank CEO thanks 'extraordinarily generous' CBC listeners for record $1.1M in donations

CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season 2020 fundraiser in support of local food banks has wrapped up, raising more than $1.1 million, the highest amount in the annual campaign's history.

Last year, the fundraiser raised over $847,000 for the Daily Bread Food Bank.

Neil Hetherington, the food bank's CEO, spoke to CBC Metro Morning's host Ismaila Alfa Monday about the generosity of CBC fans this year.

"Thanks to the people who listened. They heard the individuals of people who were experiencing poverty and they stepped up to the plate and they made the difference," said Hetherington.

The food bank will use the money to purchase food for its clients.

Hetherington says the Daily Bread Food Bank distributed 87 per cent more food during this holiday compared to 2019, mostly due to the pandemic

Listen to Neil Hetherington, Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank CEO, speak to Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa about the 2020 Sounds of the Season fundraising campaign.

Record donations to Daily Bread Foodbank from CBC listeners during Sounds of Season 2020 campaign help the agency deliver food across the region.

"Sharing the stories of people in need across all of Ontario and in the GTA in particular inspired so many to give. We know the CBC audience is generous, but this year in particular when the need is so great it's inspiring to watch so many step up to support their neighbours," said said Ruth Zowdu, CBC's Ontario region senior managing director.

"This Sounds of the Season, CBC listeners were extraordinarily generous," said Hetherington.

The month-long campaign included several special programming days by local radio current affairs programs. CBC Toronto spoke to many members of the community experiencing food insecurity.

Each year, the public is invited to the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in downtown Toronto to listen and watch the various shows broadcast live in the Glenn Gould Studio. But due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, that did not happen this year.

CBC Toronto has been running the annual December fundraiser for the last 18 years.