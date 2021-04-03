Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank holds Spring Drive-Thru event as food insecurity grows in city

The Daily Bread Food Bank is calling on Toronto residents to support its Spring Drive-Thru contactless event this weekend to help meet demand for food in the city.

Food donations can be dropped at its distribution centre located at 191 New Toronto Street in Etobicoke. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The food bank said it hopes to collect 25,000 lbs of food on Saturday, an amount that will go toward its spring campaign goal of 225,000 lbs by April 30.

In the past six months, the Daily Bread Food Bank and its member agencies have seen an average of 105,000 client visits each month, a 51 per cent increase compared to previous year.

"As food insecurity and the need for emergency food relief continues to grow, support from the community is needed more than ever," the Daily Bread Food Bank said in a news release.

Three quarters of food bank clients who had never gone to a food bank before reported in a recent survey that they began using them because of the pandemic.

And the frequency of food bank clients who reported not eating for an entire day almost every month has increased by 20 per cent, the food bank said.