The Daily Bread Food Bank opened its newest location in Scarborough Friday as a result of growing need in the community.

The VP and Sheppard Food Bank is located on the first floor of a Toronto Community Housing Corporation building at 2743 Victoria Park Ave.

The need for the location stems from an uptick in food bank use in the inner suburbs. In fact, Scarborough saw an 86 per cent increase in the last decade, which can be attributed to the lack of affordable housing, according to the Daily Bread Food Bank.

"A lot of people who live in different parts of the city are moving to Scarborough because of housing prices," said Ilham Saydna, the organization's community engagement coordinator.

As a result, Saynda says the cost of living comes down to tough choices.

"People need to juggle between putting food on the table, paying for the TTC, paying for medication," she said.

John Scott lives at the TCH building that houses the newest food bank opened by the Daily Bread Food Bank. (CBC)

The new food bank is run by volunteers, many of whom live in the building, including John Scott. He lost his job a few years ago.

"In the meantime, I want to give back to the community," he said.

The food bank is open every Friday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.