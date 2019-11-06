Dafonte Miller testifies against cop, brother who allegedly beat him with metal pipe

Dafonte Miller testified Wednesday that an off-duty Toronto police constable hit him repeatedly with a metal pipe during a beating in a residential neighbourhood of Whitby nearly three years ago.

Onlookers packed into the Ontario Superior Court in Oshawa to hear Miller, now in his early 20s, describe his version of what occurred on Dec. 28, 2016.

It was the first time the court heard from Miller since the trial of Michael Theriault — an officer with Toronto police's 42 Division — and his brother Christian Theriault began on Oct. 29. They are jointly charged with one count each of aggravated assault, and obstructing justice for how they portrayed the incident to investigators.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

The alleged attack badly damaged Miller's left eye, which had to be surgically removed. He also suffered reduced vision in his right eye, as well as a broken orbital bone, nose, jaw and wrist. Miller was 19 at the time of the incident.

Under questioning from his lawyer, Miller said the brothers confronted him and two male companions on Erickson Drive, near the Theriault family home. Michael Theriault identified himself as a police officer and demanded that Miller and his friends answer questions about what they were doing in the area, he said.

After a brief discussion, Miller testified, he and his friends tried to run from the brothers.

While his two friends managed to escape, the brothers caught up with Miller in an area between two adjacent houses and begin punching and kicking him, Miller told the court.

He alleged that Christian Theriault put him in a headlock while Michael hit him in the head.

Miller said he eventually broke free and attempted to make his way to the front door of one of the nearby homes. The brothers, however, knocked him to the ground again and Michael Theriault began striking him in the head and upper body with the metal pipe, Miller testified.

"At that point," he said, "I wasn't really feeling anything anymore. I was pretty much just watching it."

This photo of a cellphone and a metal pipie was taken at the scene by Const. Jennifer Bowler on the night of the incident and later submitted as evidence in court. (Ontario Court of Justice)

Miller was supposed to enter the witness box on Tuesday, but proceedings took longer than expected and his testimony was pushed back a day.

Court previously heard that the Theriault brothers told police that they caught Miller breaking into their parents' truck and confronted him. Both claimed that Miller had attacked them with a pipe and that they feared for their lives during the encounter.

Michael Theriault has been suspended with pay since July 18, 2017, the day he was charged by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, according to a spokesperson for Toronto police.

He was off duty when he allegedly beat Miller.

Michael Theriault, left, and Christian Theriault outside the Oshawa courtroom last week. Michael Theriault, a Toronto police constable, was off duty at the time of the alleged attack. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The SIU, which investigates cases in which civilians are injured in interactions with police, charged Christian Theriault on July 20, 2017.

Former SIU director Tony Loparco said in a news release that the SIU alleges that the Theriaults "acted together and were parties to the same assault upon" Miller.

The court has heard from the two men who were with Miller that night, four Durham Regional Police Service officers who responded to calls about possible car thefts and a fight, and a neighbour who witnessed part of the alleged beating.

The judge-alone case is being heard by Justice Joseph Di Luca.