Assault victim Dafonte Miller to respond to OIPRD report Friday

A day after its release, assault victim Dafonte Miller is set to publicly respond to a confidential report by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) probing the circumstances surrounding his beating at the hands of an off-duty Toronto cop.

Julian Falconer, who is acting as legal counsel for Miller and his family, is holding a news briefing via teleconference at 11 a.m. Friday.

This comes after interim Toronto police Chief James Ramer said Thursday that the service "made the wrong decision" when it chose not to report Miller's beating to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). Instead, the agency found out through Miller's lawyer months later.

Ramer said the Toronto Police Service will update its policy to state explicitly that any instance in which a civilian is injured during an interaction with an officer, whether they are on- or off-duty, is reported to the SIU.

"I will ensure that the SIU makes the decision on whether to invoke their mandate," Ramer said.

Ramer declined to discuss any specifics of the report but said it primarily examined the circumstances under which a police service is obligated to notify the SIU.

Miller, then 19, was assaulted by off-duty Toronto police Const. Micheal Theriault on Dec. 28, 2016, in Whitby, Ont., not far from the Theriault family home. The beating left him blind in his left eye, and with a broken jaw and arm.

During the trial of Theriault and his brother Christian — a civilian who was also alleged to have been involved in the beating — it was revealed he had clearly identified himself as a Toronto police employee to the Durham Regional Police officers who responded to the scene.

Ramer said Thursday that a Toronto police "SIU designate" officer would have been informed of the details of the situation shortly after the incident, and a decision was made not to notify the SIU. Durham police also chose not to tell the SIU.

In June 2020, Theriault was convicted of assault for his role in the beating. He was found not guilty of two other charges stemming from the beating, aggravated assault and obstruction of justice.

His brother Christian was acquitted of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice.

Michael Theriault remains employed by the Toronto Police Service, Ramer said, as several appeal motions are moving through the court system, and no final decision will be made on Theriault's future with the force until the criminal matter is resolved.