Dafonte Miller to testify against cop, brother who allegedly beat him with metal pipe

Dafonte Miller is expected to testify on Wednesday in the trial of two men accused of severely beating him with a metal pipe in Whitby, Ont. nearly three years ago.

On Dec. 28, 2016, Miller's left eye was badly damaged and was later surgically removed. He suffered reduced vision in his right eye, a broken orbital bone, a broken nose, jaw and wrist and bruised ribs. He also experienced severe psychological and emotional distress, according to the family's lawyer, Julian Falconer.

He was 19 at the time.

The accused in the case are Michael Theriault, a Toronto police constable, and his brother, Christian Theriault. Both are charged with one count each of aggravated assault and obstructing justice. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Miller was supposed to enter the witness box on Tuesday, but court proceedings took longer than expected and he is now scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

The case is being heard by judge alone, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca, in an Oshawa courtroom.

When Miller testifies, it will be the first time that the court has heard from him in the case. A cell phone call he made to 911 and the metal pipe allegedly used in the beating have been entered as evidence.

Michael Theriault, left, and Christian Theriault outside the Oshawa courtroom last week. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Court has heard that the Theriault brothers told police that they caught the young black man breaking into their parents' truck, and they claimed they feared for their lives during the encounter.

Michael Theriault has been suspended with pay from his job at the Toronto Police Service since July 18, 2017, the day he was charged by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), according to Connie Osborne, media relations manager for the Toronto police.

Theriault was off duty when he allegedly beat Miller.

After the incident and before he was suspended with pay, Theriault worked as a police constable in 42 Division in Scarborough, Osborne said.

The SIU, which investigates cases in which civilians are injured in interactions with police, charged Christian Theriault on July 20, 2017.

Former SIU director Tony Loparco said in a news release that the SIU alleges that the Theriaults "acted together and were parties to the same assault upon" Miller.

Their father, Det. John Theriault, no longer works in the Toronto police professional standards unit, but he continues to work for the force, Osborne said.

The court has heard from two young men who were with Miller that night, four Durham Regional Police Service officers and a neighbour who witnessed the alleged beating.