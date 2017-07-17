Dafonte Miller expected to testify today in trial of 2 brothers accused of beating him

Dafonte Miller is expected to testify Tuesday in the trial of a Toronto police officer and his brother who are accused of brutally beating him with a metal pipe nearly three years ago.

This will be the first time the court has directly heard from Miller, other than the 911 call he placed to police on the night of the confrontation.

Michael Theriault, a Toronto Police constable, and Christian Theriault, a civilian, are on trial in connection with the incident in Whitby, Ont. on Dec. 28, 2016, which left Miller with a badly damaged eye that later had to be surgically removed.

Photo of Dafonte Miller submitted as part of court evidence from the Special Investigations Unit, who were notified about the case on April 27, 2017, nearly four months after the confrontation. (Special Investigations Unit)

Miller, then 19, also suffered reduced vision in his other eye, a broken orbital bone, a broken nose, jaw and wrist and bruised ribs, as well as severe psychological and emotional distress, according to the family's lawyer, Julian Falconer.

The trial, by judge alone in Ontario Superior Court, began Oct. 29 in an Oshawa courtroom and is expected to last for three weeks.

The brothers were charged by the province's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, in July 2017 with one count each of aggravated assault and obstructing justice.

Crown attorney Peter Scrutton said the brothers could be found guilty of aggravated assault for carrying out an unlawful arrest or using excessive force during that arrest.

They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The accused and their lawyers in an Oshawa courtroom: left to right, Christian Theriault’s lawyer, Alan Gold; Christian Theriault; Michael Lacy, lawyer for Michael Theriault; Michael Theriault. (Sketch by Pam Davies)

Friend says they were 'car hopping'

Earlier in the trial, the court heard the brothers told police they caught Miller breaking into their car. The young man was arrested that night but the charges were later dropped.

Justice Joseph Di Luca, who is hearing the case and has already heard testimony from a number of witnesses, called on two young men to testify on Monday who say they were with Miller that night.

Bradley Goode says he, Miller and their friend Antonio Jack were "car hopping" on the night of the incident — checking if cars were locked, then stealing the contents from any they could get into.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca, left, pictured here on Nov. 1 with Antonio Jack, who says he is a good friend of Dafonte Miller. (Sketch by Pam Davies/CBC)

During the last of what Goode says were between 10 and 15 theft attempts, two men started chasing them. While he and Jack got away, Miller didn't.

Jack, who also testified in court Monday, denied "car hopping" that night, testifying that he, Miller and Goode were on their way to buy weed when the incident took place.

Brothers had been drinking, officer says

In addition to Miller's 911 call that night, the court has heard there were two others — one from a homeowner who witnessed the confrontation and another from the Theriaults.

In their call, Michael Theriault said he and his brother were smoking in the garage, heard rattling, went out and then chased two people running from the truck in their driveway, according to an agreed statement of facts submitted in court.

While he didn't mention a metal pipe on the call, both brothers did later in statements to officers at the scene.

On Monday, the court heard from one of those officers, Durham Police Const. Justine Gendron, who took a witness statement from Christian Theriault that night back in December 2016.

She says she arrived on the scene and was told people had been breaking into cars.

Michael Theriault, left, a Toronto police constable, and Christian Theriault, a civilian, arrive at court on August 2019. (Lisa Xing/CBC)

Gendron said someone was already in custody, standing next to the vehicle. She said she knew he was injured, but didn't know the extent of his injuries.

At around 3:35 a.m., she was asked to take a witness statement from Christian Theriault.

Before she took the statement, Gendron said she had a conversation with him about how much he had been drinking, but she "didn't think he was too intoxicated to give a statement."

In the statement, Christian Theriault said Miller hit him and his brother repeatedly.

Earlier in the trial, another officer, Durham Regional Police Service Const. Jennifer Bowler, said she was tasked with photographing the area and anything that seemed relevant, including any injuries.

Among the things Bowler saw and photographed at the scene were blood spots and droplets, a pair of black gloves, a metal pole, two cellphones and some change, she told the court.

While Miller's friend Jack said one of the men chasing them had a metal pipe or pole, Goode said, "I've never seen this in my life."