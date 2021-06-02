This Brampton dad created a 3D printed cast for 3-year-old son

A Brampton father who uses 3-D printers at his workplace has used his expertise to print something pretty special: a cast for his son.

Three-year-old Anmol Singh was simply trying to be a super hero when he jumped off a chair. It ended in a trip to the hospital and a fractured arm.

Hargurdeep Singh, the toddler's father, said he was told there was a seven day waiting period before Anmol could be seen at a fracture clinic.

"We said, 'Okay, he's in a temporary sling, can we make his experience better?"' said Singh, who's also the vice president of Advanced Manufacturing at CAD MicroSolutions Inc.

The facility is full of 3D printers, which gave him the idea to create a lightweight, waterproof and personalized 3D cast for his son. Singh tapped into his professional network across the globe and documented the process for family and friends on social media.

The end result was a lightweight 3-D printed cast, just for his son.

"My wife had a really good idea; she said, 'Why don't we get family to send him some personalized stickers and messages, kind of like what you do with a Sharpie?'" Singh said.

Anmol was comfortable and happy with the final product — and so was Dr. Christopher Lu, an orthopedic surgeon at Georgetown Hospital.

"I was impressed with the model and the printing," Lu said. "Ultimately I think its the future of casting." But Lu said there are still a few hurdles to overcome with the technology, including time.

"I think it took several hours to print the cast, and in general to put on a cast it takes around five minutes, so that's what they'll be competing against."

But Singh seems up for the challenge; especially as he watches his son recover in comfort.

"He just loves wearing this thing. He's always showing off his stickers," he said.

Meanwhile, Anmol is expected to recover in a couple of weeks — but will be avoiding jumping off chairs for the foreseeable future.