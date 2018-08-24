Wieners Taco and Porter going for gold in Woodbine Racetrack's first-ever Dachshund Derby

They may be small, but they are quick — and their owners are hoping their short, little legs will lead them to victory.

Taco and Porter, both nine-month-old wiener dogs, are two of the contestants in Woodbine Racetrack's first-ever Dachshund Derby on Saturday.

"Taco loves to run. He always gives it his all," owner Cindy Yip said Friday on CBC's Here and Now.

But they have some competition. There will be 30 wiener dogs competing for a grand prize of $500, and a good supply of treats.

"I think it's going to be a lot of organized chaos," Marissa Pattison, Porter's owner, said. "I can't picture any dogs staying in their lane."

Porter (left) is a miniature Blue and Tan Dachshund, who spends his days protecting his home from birds and squirrels, according to his owner. Taco loves snuggles and naps and is described as a 'momma's boy.' (Emma Romano/CBC )

"Have you ever seen a wiener dog race? Usually they just run toward each other and start playing," Yip said.

This race is a chance for owners and onlookers to watch, bet and cheer for these wieners as they race across a 25-metre stretch of grass toward their owners.

While Taco has participated in races before, Saturday marks Porter's first competition.

Both owners brought their pups to CBC's Toronto newsroom Friday for a practice run ahead of Saturday's race.

Watch the warm-up run below:

A friendly dog dash between Taco, left, and Porter, right, ahead of competing in the first annual Woodbine Racetrack Dachshund Derby on Sat. Aug. 25. Watch them race in the CBC Toronto newsroom. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dachshund?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dachshund</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/woodbineracetrack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#woodbineracetrack</a> <a href="https://t.co/vqBiNlVP4P">pic.twitter.com/vqBiNlVP4P</a> —@CBCToronto

'He always wants to get what he wants'

Although some dog races have faced criticism in the past, both owners agreed that organizers of the event have made it a low-stakes affair.

"It seems like it's all in good fun," Pattison said. "If I felt otherwise I probably wouldn't have done it."

But even though this is new to the city, there are competitions and parties around the world for these pooches with their very distinct personalities.

"You never really understand until you own a Dachshund and you get to know their quirks and their stubbornness," Pattison said.

"So I think we all come together and bond over our struggles."

Yip agreed, saying Taco portrays the typical characteristics of this breed.

"He always wants to get what he wants."