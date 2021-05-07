Toronto police deny targeting cyclists in enforcement blitz in High Park

Toronto police deny they are carrying out an enforcement blitz against cyclists in High Park and maintain their increased presence has been due to complaints.

"Overall, this is a very small part of the traffic enforcement that occurs in the city each day," police said in a statement posted to its website on Thursday.

"Our presence in High Park, like in any other city park, is intended to enhance the safety of everyone using these shared spaces, including motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians."

Police said they issued 16 traffic tickets to cyclists and 1,215 traffic tickets to motorists in and around High Park between January 2021 and Aug. 10, 2022. Officers have issued tickets to cyclists for such offences as failing to stop at stop signs and red lights, unsafe movement on lanes or shoulders, and failing to wear a helmet on a motor-assisted vehicle, police said.

"Our focus has largely been on public safety, education and cautions to both cyclists and motorists," police said. "That said, we take community complaints seriously and where officers see cycling behaviour that risks public safety, they have the discretion to lay charges and have done so, when necessary."

The statement comes after Cycle Toronto, a member-supported charity, reported an increase in police ticketing people on bikes in the popular west end park. Tensions between police and cyclists have been rising, the charity has said.

Alison Stewart, senior advocacy manager for Cycle Toronto, previously told CBC Toronto that police enforcement in the park is adding to the tensions.

"The targeting of cyclists in High Park is not only unproductive, it's inequitable," she said.

According to Dave Shellnutt, who calls himself the biking lawyer, a Toronto police SUV hit a cyclist who was riding in a bike lane in the park on Aug. 2. Shellnutt alleges the officer failed to stop at a stop sign and yield the right of way. The cyclist was unhurt but the bicycle was damaged, he said on Twitter.

Cycle Toronto meets with mayor to propose solutions

Cycle Toronto, meanwhile, said in a news release on Wednesday that its leaders met with Toronto Mayor John Tory in a bid to diffuse the tension in the park between police and cyclists and to propose solutions.

The charity said Tory was willing to consider implementing solutions before the end of the year and expressed interest in the idea of a car-free pilot in the park seven days a week. The group said it had a "frank and open discussion" with the mayor.

"We thank the Mayor for taking swift action to meet with us, and for being receptive to our ideas that support everyone who uses High Park," Keagan Gartz, executive director of Cycle Toronto, said in the release.

Among other things, Cycle Toronto said it proposed the following ideas: