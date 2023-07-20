Video captures cyclist struck, dragged into intersection in north Toronto

Police say they are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a driver and dragged through an intersection in north Toronto Wednesday, in an incident that was captured on video and widely shared online.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Ranleigh Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue East.

In the video, a cyclist — who police say is a 36-year-old man — can be seen riding in the far right lane. The driver of a beige car appears to try to pass him on the inside near the curb, before swerving back and striking the cyclist just before an intersection, knocking him off his bike.

The driver then swerves over into the left lane and slightly into incoming traffic, dragging the cyclist with them.

Warning | Video shows graphic collision:

Thit happened today July 19 on north Yonge St. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSOperations?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSOperations</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/blogTO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blogTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BikeTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BikeTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheBikingLawyer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheBikingLawyer</a> <a href="https://t.co/D1safAGyT8">pic.twitter.com/D1safAGyT8</a> —@AlexchaeAlex

The person on the bike stands and manages to walk away from the crash, while the driver stops and gets out of their vehicle.

After a brief discussion, the cyclist, who appears to be limping, moves to pick up his bike, while the driver pulls their car over and stops on the other side of the intersection.

Toronto police Const. Sean Shapiro told CBC News that officers attended the scene, and investigators are aware of the video.

The cyclist sought medical care, but the extent of his injuries is unclear, Shapiro said. Police are still investigating, and no charges have yet been laid.

Shapiro said police are seeking the public's assistance in terms of information about what happened, or further video of the crash.

Dave Shellnutt, managing partner at the Biking Lawyer LLP, released a statement about the incident Thursday morning, calling for a "societal shift in thinking" and changes to laws to revoke a person's ability to drive when serious incidents occur.

"We demand that incidents like this be met with swift condemnation by [Toronto police] and our elected officials," he said. "This person should immediately lose their ability to drive, if not face criminal charges for serious crimes.

"We demand safe separated infrastructure, so that conflict points like this can be reduced."