Cyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

A male cyclist has been critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Toronto on Friday afternoon, police say.

The collision happened on Eglinton Avenue E. before the ramp to the Don Valley Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the area at about 4:25 p.m.

Toronto paramedics have taken the cyclist in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Police have closed the southbound ramp to the DVP from Eglinton Avenue E. as officers investigate.

Toronto police spokesperson Const. Alex Li said the ramp has been closed to prevent traffic from clogging up the area.