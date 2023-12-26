Man dead after 'altercation' with cyclist on mountain bike

A man in his 60s has died after an "altercation" with a man riding a bike in the city's west end on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

In an update at the scene Tuesday afternoon, Inspector Peter Wehby said police were called to the area of Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues just after 9 a.m. for reports of an unconscious male on the ground. They also received a call about a suspicious man on a bike.

"We believe the male had interaction with a second male, and at that time there was some kind of an altercation that we believe happened, which resulted in the male going unconscious," he said.

Wehby said police are unsure if the incident was targeted or not. He would not provide details about what is meant by "altercation."

When officers arrived they say they found the victim who was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Wehby said the victim died in hospital.

Toronto police are calling the death suspicious and say detectives at 11 Division are probing the incident. They are calling on the public to help by providing any video.

"If you've seen a person riding a bicycle, acting suspiciously, please call 11 Division," said Wehby.

Initially police said Tuesday morning that the victim had been struck by an object, but Wehby said later that could not be confirmed. He said police do not believe the victim was on a bike.

Police are looking for a suspect, described as a white man in his 40s and approximately five foot nine with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, and riding a black mountain bike.



Meanwhile, police say Boustead Avenue is closed from Indian Road to Roncesvalles Avenue. Alhambra Avenue is also closed at Boustead. Police say motorists should avoid the area.