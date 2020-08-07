Cyclist struck and killed in Mississauga
A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.
Police asking people to avoid roads in the area
Police said in a tweet that the collision happened in the area of Dixie Road and North Service Road.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, police say.
Roads in the area are closed and police are asking motorists to find alternate routes.