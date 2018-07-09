Cyclist sexually assaulted near Oshawa trail, police say

Durham police are investigating what they describe as an alleged "stranger sexual assault" in Oshawa.

Police say the alleged incident happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, when a woman was leaving the Harmony Creek Trail and attempting to cross Hillcroft Street.

They allege the woman was pushed to the ground and "touched inappropriately" by a male suspect.

They say the woman was treated in hospital.

Investigators say they don't have a suspect description at this time.

They're asking anyone who witnessed the alleged incident to come forward.