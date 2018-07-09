Cyclist sexually assaulted near Oshawa trail, police say
Durham police are investigating what they describe as an alleged "stranger sexual assault" in Oshawa.
Police say woman was pushed to the ground and 'touched inappropriately'
Police say the alleged incident happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, when a woman was leaving the Harmony Creek Trail and attempting to cross Hillcroft Street.
They allege the woman was pushed to the ground and "touched inappropriately" by a male suspect.
They say the woman was treated in hospital.
Investigators say they don't have a suspect description at this time.
They're asking anyone who witnessed the alleged incident to come forward.