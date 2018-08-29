Cyclist says he was intentionally hit by a driver, and he caught the whole thing on video
Police charged driver in connection with incident Monday evening on waterfront bike trail
A driver is facing three charges after a cyclist was struck on the waterfront bike trail, a move the cyclist claims was intentional.
The incident, which was caught on video, unfolded Monday evening. The cyclist was riding along the Lakeshore bike trail when he encountered a car coming out of a parking lot. The car was sitting across the bike path, forcing the cyclist to navigate around it.
In the video, which was shot on a helmet-mounted camera, the cyclist shook his head at the driver of the car as he passed. The car then pulls out of the parking lot and began travelling west along Lake Shore Boulevard before pulling into the driveway of the Boulevard Club.
When the cyclist caught up to him, the driver moved the car forward hitting the cyclist.
He got off his bike and rushed to confront the driver, who first said "sorry, sorry "and then asked the cyclist if he wanted money.
When the cyclist said "you just f--king hit and run," the driver said "no no."
Witnesses asked the cyclist if he's okay and urged him to call police.
The car can be seen pulling away onto Lake Shore Boulevard at the end of the video.
In posting the video to YouTube, the cyclist said he was hit "on purpose because I shook my head at him when he was blocking an entire sidewalk with his car."
WARNING: This video contains offensive language
Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the driver is facing three charges under the Highway Traffic Act:
- Fail to remain.
- Fail to report incident.
- Fail to yield to traffic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.