Boy, 16, on bicycle struck and killed by tractor trailer in Oshawa

A 16-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while riding his bike in Oshawa on Thursday.

The collision happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Simcoe Street S. and Wentworth Street W., Durham Regional Police said in a news release Friday.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the transport truck remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers.