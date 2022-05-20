Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Boy, 16, on bicycle struck and killed by tractor trailer in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while riding his bike in Oshawa on Thursday.

Collision happened at Simcoe Street S. and Wentworth Street W. on Thursday

Durham police responded to a collision in Oshawa on Thursday evening that killed a 16-year-old boy. (Durham Regional Police/Twitter)

The collision happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Simcoe Street S. and Wentworth Street W., Durham Regional Police said in a news release Friday.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the transport truck remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators. 

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected, and the investigation is ongoing, police said. 

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers.

