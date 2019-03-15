Male cyclist killed in hit and run near Schomberg, Ont.

A male cyclist is dead following a hit and run along a rural road near Schomberg, Ont., around 70 kilometres northwest of Toronto, late Sunday.

The victim was struck and killed on Highway 9, in the area of 15th and 17th sideroads, "sometime this evening," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police's highway safety division.

The man, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a stretch of Highway 9 between 15th Sideroad and 17th Sideroad will remain closed in both directions this morning due to an investigation.

Meanwhile, Schmidt is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the OPP.