Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Cyclist seriously injured in west-end hit and run

Police first reported the incident shortly after 11 p.m. The collision happened in the area of Lansdowne and Wallace avenues.

No information yet about the vehicle involved

CBC News ·
A police car with a Toronto Police logo
Toronto police's Traffic Services is investigating the hit and run. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

A cyclist was seriously injured in a hit and run in Toronto's west end Wednesday night.

Police first reported the incident shortly after 11 p.m. The collision happened in the area of Lansdowne and Wallace avenues.

Officers called to the scene located the cyclist and they were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not immediately have information about the vehicle involved but Traffic Services is investigating.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now