Cyclist seriously injured in west-end hit and run
Police first reported the incident shortly after 11 p.m. The collision happened in the area of Lansdowne and Wallace avenues.
No information yet about the vehicle involved
A cyclist was seriously injured in a hit and run in Toronto's west end Wednesday night.
Officers called to the scene located the cyclist and they were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Police did not immediately have information about the vehicle involved but Traffic Services is investigating.