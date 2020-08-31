Cyclist critically injured after falling off cliff near Bellamy Ravine Creek
A male cyclist was critically injured after reportedly falling from a cliff near Bellamy Ravine Creek Sunday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, police say
A male cyclist was critically injured after reportedly falling from a cliff near Bellamy Ravine Creek Sunday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a cyclist toppling over a cliff after riding near the edge at Bellamy Ravine Creek and West Hill Creek.
The man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious and potentially life-threatening critical injuries, police said.
Police are reminding the public to abide by posted signs near cliffs and creeks for their safety.
HAZARD:<br>Bellamy Ravine Creek + West Hill Creek<br>- male transported to hospital by emerg run<br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1636404?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1636404</a><br>^ep2—@TPSOperations