Cyclist killed in morning hit and run in Markham

York Regional Police are looking for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in a hit and run in Markham Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane at 8:22 a.m.

A cyclist was hit by a car, which then drove off, police say. He was originally listed in life-threatening condition, but died soon after.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have been driving in the area with dashcam to please come forward," police said in a statement on Twitter.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.