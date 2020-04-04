Police search for driver who allegedly hit and assaulted Toronto cyclist

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly hit and assaulted a cyclist on Saturday morning, leaving the victim unconscious on the ground.

Police were called to Hinton Road and Harefield Drive in Etobicoke shortly after 7:15 a.m., Const. Edward Parks said.

Witnesses told police that the driver struck the cyclist, then got out of the car and began hitting the person "several times" with an object, Parks said.

The driver initially tried to flee on a TTC bus, but wasn't allowed to get on the vehicle.

Police arrived and the cyclist was brought to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers, with help from the canine unit, are now searching for the suspect.

The driver left a Honda Civic at the scene.