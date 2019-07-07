Cyclist fired after altercation with driver in downtown Toronto

A man who worked as a bike messenger for QA Courier has been fired following an altercation he had with a driver in downtown Toronto.

The altercation was caught on video, which was posted online on Thursday, July 4.

"We are completely shocked by the video and his behaviour," president of QQ Courier Peter Hansen wrote in an e-mail to CBC News.

"We have absolutely no room in our company for such violence therefore he no longer works for QA."

Hansen said after getting the news of the altercation, the offending employee — who he did not identify — was asked to turn himself in to the police.

But Hansen said as far as he knows, the man had not done so as of Saturday.

Last week Toronto police said they were investigating the incident, after the driver made a report.

The driver told police the altercation happened in the area of Bremner Boulevard and York Street around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

"We have been in contact with the local police and they have our full cooperation," Hansen said.