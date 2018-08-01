Male cyclist killed in hit and run in Brampton industrial area

A male cyclist is dead after being struck by a driver in an industrial area of Brampton on Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police were called at 8 a.m. for reports that a person had been hit at Summerlea Road and Walker Drive, near Highway 407.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Const. Irina Yashnik said the driver fled the scene. Officers located a tractor trailer nearby, she added. They believe it was hitched to the vehicle.

"We're trying to determine how the trailer has come to separate from the driving part," Yashnik told CBC Toronto.

Peel police's major collision bureau is investigating the crash.

Officers are canvassing the area for any security cameras that may have captured the collision.

Investigators are also appealing for anyone with potentially useful information to contact police.