Cyclist in his 60s dies after he was struck by driver in Brampton, police say

A cyclist died in hospital after he was struck by a driver in Brampton late Thursday, Peel police say.

The collision happened on Highway 50, near Queen Street East, shortly before 11:35 p.m.

The cyclist, who was in his 60s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, where he later died.

No further information about the man was provided by police.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene, police said.

Officers closed a stretch Highway 50 for several hours overnight so that Peel's collision reconstruction team could safely investigate. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.