Police investigate altercation between cyclist, driver in downtown Toronto

Police are investigating an altercation between a cyclist and driver in downtown Toronto that was caught on video.

The video posted online Thursday appears to show a cyclist grabbing a man and pulling him to the ground.

The man reported the incident to police on Thursday, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

He told police it happened in the area of Bremner Boulevard and York Street around 4:45 p.m. that day.

The man was driving his car, then reportedly got involved in a "verbal confrontation" with a male cyclist, said Douglas-Cook.

The driver got out of his car, "at which point it is alleged that he was assaulted by the cyclist with an object," said Douglas-Cook.

The incident is being investigated as assault with a weapon, she said.

Police are looking for the cyclist and are asking the public for any information.

Police have received video of the alleged incident, she said.