Skip to Main Content
Police investigate altercation between cyclist, driver in downtown Toronto
Toronto

Police investigate altercation between cyclist, driver in downtown Toronto

The driver told police the altercation occurred at Bremner Boulevard and York Street.

Incident reportedly occurred at Bremner Boulevard and York Street

CBC News ·
A video of the alleged incident was posted to Reddit on Thursday. (Doublecheese76/Reddit)

Police are investigating an altercation between a cyclist and driver in downtown Toronto that was caught on video.

The video posted online Thursday appears to show a cyclist grabbing a man and pulling him to the ground.

The man reported the incident to police on Thursday, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

He told police it happened in the area of Bremner Boulevard and York Street around 4:45 p.m. that day.

The man was driving his car, then reportedly got involved in a "verbal confrontation" with a male cyclist, said Douglas-Cook.

The driver got out of his car, "at which point it is alleged that he was assaulted by the cyclist with an object," said Douglas-Cook.

The incident is being investigated as assault with a weapon, she said.

Police are looking for the cyclist and are asking the public for any information.

Police have received video of the alleged incident, she said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|