Skip to Main Content
Cyclist dead after being hit by car near Kensington Market
Toronto

Cyclist dead after being hit by car near Kensington Market

A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car near Kensington Market on Thursday evening. 

Victim was rushed to hospital where he later died, driver stayed on scene

CBC News ·
Paramedics performed CPR on the man before he was rushed to a hospital via emergency run. He died shortly after arriving at the trauma centre. (Michael Cole/CBC)

A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car near Kensington Market on Thursday evening, Toronto police say. 

It happened near Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man before he was rushed to a hospital via emergency run, police say. He died shortly after arriving at the trauma centre.

Police say the driver remained on scene. 

The intersection is closed while Toronto police's traffic services unit investigates.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now