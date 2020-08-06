Cyclist, 84, dead after being hit by dump truck in Bolton

A cyclist, 84, is dead after he was hit by a dump truck in Bolton on Wednesday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP said the collision happened near King Vaughan Road and Albion Vaughan Road. Police were called to the area at about 5:12 p.m. Bolton is northwest of Toronto.

The man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a dump truck towing a trailer.

Roads in the area will be closed for several hours as officers from Caledon's OPP detachment investigate.

Police said the truck driver has not been arrested.