Cyclist dead following hit and run in Brampton

Peel police say a male cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mississauga Road just after midnight, police say.

According to Peel paramedics, the man was found in life-threatening condition, without vital signs.

The victim later died on scene.

Police say they are looking for the involved vehicle, described as a Ford with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.