Cyclist wanted for allegedly throwing corrosive substance at a couple with infant

Toronto police say three members of a family including an infant were injured after a man threw a corrosive substance at them on Thursday.

They say a man and woman were walking with the baby around 4:30 p.m. in the north part of the city when they were approached by a man riding a bicycle.

Police say the cyclist threw a bottle containing a corrosive substance at the family and was screaming as he fled the scene.

Police say the family has minor injuries.

They say the male suspect was carrying a black Uber Eats backpack and riding a black mountain-style bicycle.

Police also described him as white, with wavy blond hair, wearing a baseball hat with a red maple leaf logo, dark sweater with a red shirt underneath and beige cargo shorts.