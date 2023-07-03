Woman charged with impaired driving after cyclist killed in Brampton crash: Peel police

A cyclist has died after being struck by a driver in what Peel police are calling a hit and run in Brampton on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Fairlawn Boulevard and Humberwest Parkway just after 9:30 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian on a bicycle and a vehicle.

A man, who police believe to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. He later died in hospital, Const. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a woman who police believe is around the same age as the victim, fled the scene on foot but was located shortly after.

The woman was arrested and was charged for impaired driving, Patten said. No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the collision, she added.

"Further charges are expected to be laid," Patten said.

The major collision bureau is expected to attend the scene and take over the investigation.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact police.