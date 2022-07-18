Toronto police say a 28-year-old rode their bike onto the Gardiner Expressway and then carjacked a 70-year-old woman who was driving west on the busy highway on Monday.

The suspect was later arrested during a "violent confrontation" with police officers and faces a number of charges including robbery, Const. Laura Brabant said.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on the Gardiner near Islington Avenue, and briefly shut down another part of the highway in Etobicoke.

Witnesses said the woman stopped to help the cyclist (bikes are not permitted on the highway), who then pulled her out of the driver's seat and stole the vehicle, police said.

Paramedics said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect drove away west before colliding with another vehicle near Park Lawn Road.

Brabant said in an email the suspect tried to run away but was later caught and arrested by officers. She didn't provide any further details about the arrest.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Brabant said. One police officer also suffered minor injuries.

The incident is the latest in a string of carjackings that have shaken Toronto in recent months. Police have said in this year alone, Toronto has seen more carjackings than the city saw in all of 2021.

The issue drew national attention in May when Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was carjacked at a movie theatre.

The roads that were closed for the police investigation have since reopened in time for the Monday afternoon rush hour.