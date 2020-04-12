Police search for man after customer slashed in fight at Toronto store

Police are searching for a man who reportedly slashed another customer's face after a fight broke out in a Toronto store Saturday afternoon.

The assault happened around 2:40 p.m., police say, at a business in the city's east end near Tapscott Road and Washburn Way.

A man allegedly got into a verbal fight with another customer, which turned physical.

They went outside, where the suspect slashed the victim with an object in the face and head, said Const. Edward Parks.



The suspect fled before police arrived. The victim's injuries were serious, Parks said.

Suspect considered 'dangerous': police

Police describe the suspect as 6 feet tall, with an "athletic build" and black hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket, a white hooded top and dark pants.

Police say he is considered "dangerous and should not be approached." Police are investigating the incident as a stabbing.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-4200, or leave a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers.