Man facing more than 70 mischief charges after tire slashings in Leslieville

A man is facing more than 70 charges of mischief in connection with a series of tire slashings in Leslieville, Toronto police say.

The man, 28, of Toronto, is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Saturday. He was arrested at 9 p.m. on Friday. All of the charges involve mischief, under $5,000, police said.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police have not determined the motive behind the incidents.

"We now have a man in custody for the over 60 counts of vandalism, which were reported to us in the Leslieville area," she said. "He was arrested by police last night. It's considered public mischief, damage to property."

Tires slashed mostly overnight

Police said the damage occurred in evening to early morning hours, mostly on Wednesday overnight into Thursday, in an area from Gerrard Street East to Eastern Avenue and from Boulton Avenue to Marjory Avenue.

Tires were either slashed or punctured, Douglas-Cook added.

Police received more than 60 reports of tire slashings in Leslieville between July 1 and Friday. (Paul Smith/CBC)

She declined to say where exactly the man was arrested. His name was also not released.

"There was a lot of information that we received from the public and we're extremely grateful for that. However, I don't know exactly how it specifically led to the arrest last night. It is a possibility," she said.

On Friday, police released a description of the suspect and security camera images of a suspect.

Investigators had received more than 60 reports of tire slashings in the area from July 1 to Friday. The police's major crime unit was involved in the investigation.

Police had asked residents in the area to be aware and vigilant and to check their vehicles for damage before driving.

Police say tires were cut or punctured. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Slashings frustrated residents

The rash of tire slashings had frustrated Leslieville residents for months.

Leslieville residents Rob Retchless and Ashley Waye told CBC Toronto on Friday that the tire slashing made no sense.

"It's been a bit of a craze in the east end over the last little while. You're always thinking, 'Is this going to happen again?'" Retchless said.

"Why are people doing this? It doesn't make any sense. There's no benefit, there's no gain to slashing tires."

Rob Retchless and Ashley Waye say the tire slashing made no sense. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The most recent spree started Thursday afternoon, and by Friday morning, vehicles on at least six Leslieville streets had been slashed.

'We're just missing him every time'

John Lilly, another resident, said his tires were slashed about two weeks ago at 12:46 a.m. and he was able to pinpoint the exact time of the incident due to a neighbour's security camera.

Lilly said the footage shows a man motioning to a tire, jabbing it quickly and walking away. The man was then tracked through cameras going down the street toward an Esso gas station.

"It was so interesting because it was so smooth," Lilly said.

Lilly said a team of people had been driving around the neighbourhood early in the morning to try to find the man.