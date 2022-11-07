Students across Ontario are out of class for a second day as members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) continue to protest legislation that imposed a contract on 55,000 education workers and took away their right to strike.

Another daylong demonstration is planned for Queen's Park as CUPE, the provincial government and families await a decision by the Ontario Labour Relations Board on the legality of the strike that began Friday, when thousands of workers walked off the job.

The government is seeking a ruling that their walkout is illegal, while CUPE contends the job action is a form of legitimate political protest.

Board Chair Brian O'Byrne heard arguments over the course of 16 hours on Saturday and another eight hours on Sunday, before promising to come to a decision as quickly as possible.

Representatives from CUPE and other labour unions are scheduled to hold a 10 a.m. ET news conference in Toronto about "about the growing fightback" against Bill 28.

The strike closed numerous schools across the province Friday, with even more set to shut for in-person learning today.