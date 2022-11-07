Labour board expected to rule on legality of Ontario education strike
Another day of protests planned by striking education workers
Students across Ontario are out of class for a second day as members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) continue to protest legislation that imposed a contract on 55,000 education workers and took away their right to strike.
Another daylong demonstration is planned for Queen's Park as CUPE, the provincial government and families await a decision by the Ontario Labour Relations Board on the legality of the strike that began Friday, when thousands of workers walked off the job.
The government is seeking a ruling that their walkout is illegal, while CUPE contends the job action is a form of legitimate political protest.
Board Chair Brian O'Byrne heard arguments over the course of 16 hours on Saturday and another eight hours on Sunday, before promising to come to a decision as quickly as possible.
Representatives from CUPE and other labour unions are scheduled to hold a 10 a.m. ET news conference in Toronto about "about the growing fightback" against Bill 28.
The strike closed numerous schools across the province Friday, with even more set to shut for in-person learning today.
With files from CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?