CUPE to announce results of province-wide ratification votes on Monday

The Canadian Union of Public Employes (CUPE) said it will announce the results of province-wide ratification votes on the tentative agreement reached between the union and Ontario government last month.

The announcement is expected to take place at a news conference in Toronto on Monday morning.

The agreement, reached on Oct. 6, narrowly avoided a strike that would have closed hundreds of schools across the province.

If the deal is finalized, tens of thousands of education workers in Ontario will see a modest wage increase, job security and an unchanged sick leave plan as part of an 11th hour deal between the union representing them and Doug Ford's government.

The union said it also plans address additional details of the new agreement on Monday, as well as "the impact of under-funding on Ontario's public education."