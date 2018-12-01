Union members warned not to disrupt Canada Post operations in Mississauga

Union members at a rally in support of postal workers are being warned not to disrupt operations at a Canada Post sorting facility in Mississauga on Saturday.

Canada Post said it has obtained an injunction from the Ontario Superior Court that prevents "illegal picketing" at its Gateway Facility at 4567 Dixie Rd. The carrier added the injunction has been posted at the site.

"The protesters are in violation of the court order," Canada Post said in a tweet on Saturday. "We will take all appropriate action to address illegal activity impacting the collection and delivery of mail and parcels to Canadians."

Canada Post said the "illegal activity" is being carried out by people who are not its employees and not affiliated with the company. The intention of the protesters, Canada Post claims, is to block or slow access into and out of its facility.

Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees in Ontario protest outside a Canada Post sorting facility in Mississauga. They say they support the right of workers to strike. (John Grierson/CBC)

Officers are on the scene to keep the peace and no one has been arrested, according to Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

An estimated 40 demonstrators, including members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Ontario, are waving placards, chanting and walking in front of entrances to the facility.

The protesters have been told not to disrupt the operations at the facility by blocking the entrances.

Earlier CUPE Ontario claimed in a tweet that it had shut down the facility, saying: "Nobody in, nobody out."

We’ve shut down Canada Post in support of <a href="https://twitter.com/cupw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cupw</a>. Nobody in, nobody out. <br><br>Join us at 4567 Dixie in Mississauga. ✊🏽📬 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/negotiatedontlegslate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#negotiatedontlegslate</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peopleforposties?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peopleforposties</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onlab?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onlab</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canlab?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canlab</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/N291hMOX0M">pic.twitter.com/N291hMOX0M</a> —@CUPEOntario

Back-to-work legislation was passed on Monday after about five weeks of rotating strikes from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

CUPE says 19 protests are scheduled this weekend at facilities across the country, allowing workers to enter, but not letting mail out of the plants.

The Ontario branch of that union said members plan to protest, in spite of being served with the injunction, until 10 p.m. ET.

Courts in Ontario, Alberta and B.C. have granted injunctions that prohibit anyone from obstructing or interfering with people or vehicles entering or exiting its facilities.