Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Ratification vote begins for Ontario CUPE education workers

More than 50,000 education workers in Ontario will start voting today on whether they want to accept a tentative deal their union struck with the provincial government over the weekend.

Union reached tentative deal with province on Sunday

The Canadian Press ·
CUPE members and the province reached a tenative deal on Sunday, averting a second strike that was planned if negotiations fell apart. (Carlos Osorio/CBC)

More than 50,000 education workers in Ontario will start voting today on whether they want to accept a tentative deal their union struck with the provincial government over the weekend.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said the four-year contract comes with a $1-per-hour raise each year, or about 3.59 per cent annually for the average worker.

But Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, has said she doesn't like the deal because it doesn't come with new staffing level guarantees.

Ratification votes are set to start today and continue through to Dec. 5.

CUPE has said results of the vote will be released the following day, Dec. 6.

If CUPE's members vote to reject the deal, the parties could go back to the table and CUPE could give another strike notice.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he wants to thank education workers for getting a deal done.

"I'm just grateful we came together in the interests of our kids and put them first," Lecce said Thursday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now