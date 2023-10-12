Ontario should pay for Cummer station as part of Yonge North subway extension, some say

Willowdale residents gathered early Thursday to call on the Ontario government to build a transit station on Cummer Avenue as part of its Yonge North subway extension.

Cummer station was considered in the original plan for the extension. However, the provincial transit agency Metrolinx says on its website that the station is not "confirmed" and it is "working with partners to explore potential funding opportunities" that could pay for its construction. The city has said it cannot afford to build the station.

Coun. Lily Cheng, who represents Ward 18, Willowdale, said on Thursday she believes that Cummer Station should be fully funded by the province. The extension, roughly eight kilometres, would extend TTC's Line 1 service from Finch station to Richmond Hill.

Cheng organized a rally near Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue on Thursday to urge the government to cover the costs of the design and construction of the station as part of its project because she said it would support 5,000 existing residents and 10,000 future residents in the area.

"Can you imagine Toronto without Wellesley station or College station? The distance between stations downtown is actually closer than what this station would be to Yonge and Finch and Yonge and Steeles. We're just asking for what already exists downtown," Cheng said.

City council passed a motion at its Thursday meeting to request city staff to prepare a business case for Cummer station that Mayor Olivia Chow can present to Premier Doug Ford.

According to a May 23 city staff report, the price tag for a Cummer station would be roughly between $445 million to $470 million. The report says the city does not have "funding budgeted to proceed" to enable the deliver of Cummer Station as part of the project.

Chenge said much of the density coming into the area was approved on the basis of there being a Yonge and Cummer station.

"We really have supported the need for housing and we're asking that the province support our need for transit," Cheng said.

Metrolinx plans to build five stops along the Yonge North subway extension from Toronto to Richmond Hill. If Cummer Station, as a sixth stop, were built, it would be about 600 metres north of Finch Station and about 1.4 kilometres south of the new Steeles Station.

The five new stations are Steeles, Clark, Royal Orchard, Bridge and High Tech, the transit agency said.

"The addition of a sixth station on Cummer Avenue is contingent on funding from the City of Toronto," Metrolinx said.

Cummer Station was considered as a sixth stop on the Yonge North Subway Extension, but Metrolinx now says there isn't enough money to build it. Dale Manucdoc spoke with Willowdale residents about how the station could impact their community.

In an email to CBC Toronto on Thursday, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said the province is working "collaboratively with the city to explore the possibility of including the additional station located at Cummer Avenue."

William Pham, a university student, said he hopes that the province will foot the bill for Cummer station.

"If you look all around us, people are waiting for these buses, crowded buses, and they need relief now," he said.

On its website, Metrolinx says Cummer Station would serve the Newtonbrook area of North York and would be within walking distance for 5,700 people and 2,200 jobs. It would also be connected to local TTC bus routes that serve communities along the Cummer Avenue and Drewry Avenue corridor.